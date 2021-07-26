At a special meeting Tuesday, July 20, Northwest Regional Education Service District’s Board of Directors swore in five board members. New members include Doug Dougherty (zone 2), Diane Wilkinson (social services position) and Maureen Wolf (at-large position). Tony Erickson (zone 4) and Ross Tomlin (higher education position) were sworn in for second terms.
A nine-member board governs northwest Regional ESD. School boards elect five zoned members from the represented zone. The zoned members appoint four members.
Appointed member positions include representation from the social services, higher education and business organizations within the Northwest Regional ESD boundaries. There is also an at-large position.
Board members are volunteers and work closely with the superintendent to oversee policies and ensure the 20 component school districts in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Washington counties receive quality services.
Elected Positions
Doug Dougherty, Zone 2: Astoria, Banks, Forest Grove, Jewell, Knappa, Neah-Kah-Nie, Nestucca Valley, Seaside, Tillamook and Warrenton-Hammond - Dougherty has been an educator his entire professional career. He worked as the superintendent of Seaside School District from 1998 to 2016 and has been involved with Northwest Regional ESD since it was formed. He said he understands the importance of the services and programs the ESD provides because he spent decades working for a school district that would not have been able to afford them.
Past leadership positions include president of the Oregon Association of School Executives, adviser to the Oregon State Board of Education; state commissioner representing Oregon’s K-12 schools, colleges and universities on the Oregon Earthquake Commission; board service for the Confederation of School Administrators; president of the Seaside Rotary Club, University of Oregon College of Education Alumni Association and Seaside Providence Hospital Board of Directors.
In his application, Dougherty said he would like to serve on the board in order to share his experience and “continue to support students and educators as we embrace the future and move forward with the challenges of the evolving landscape of education.”
Dougherty’s term ends June 30, 2023.
Tony Erickson, Zone 4: Beaverton (Beaverton and Sunset High School attendance areas), Clatskanie, Rainier, Scappoose, St. Helens and Vernonia:
Erickson is the chief operating officer for Oregon Aero Inc., a Scappoose-based manufacturing company that designs advanced comfort and safety systems for the aviation, law enforcement and military industries.
Erickson has lived and worked in Columbia County for more than 25 years. In addition to previously serving on the Northwest Regional ESD board for one term, Erickson also serves on the Portland Community College Foundation Board and is a board adviser for Oregon Outreach Inc., a nonprofit school. He is also the chair of the Northwest Oregon Works and Workforce Consortium Board of Directors.
Erickson’s term ends June 20, 2025.
Appointed Positions
Maureen Wolf, At-Large Position - Maureen Wolf has been active in public education for more than 25 years. She is the president of the board of directors of the Oregon School Boards Association.
She also recently served as a commissioner on the executive committee for the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission. Wolf was on the board of the Tigard-Tualatin School District from 2009 to 2021 and was recently chair from 2019-2021. Other previous roles include project management for E3: Employers for Education Excellence, board service for the Foundation for Tigard-Tualatin Schools, and membership on the City of Tigard’s Transportation Advisory Committee. She is a budget committee member for Northwest Regional ESD and a mentor at Tigard High School.
Wolf co-founded a food box program called Packed With Pride after COVID-19 forced schools to go virtual in the spring of 2020. The program provides an average of 600-800 boxes of food every week to families in Tigard and Tualatin.
“NWESD is a true education leader in our community and across the state,” Wolf wrote in her application. “I am excited to learn more about the critical programs serving our districts, especially the Diverse Educator Pathways program. As a commissioner for the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, we continue to prioritize reducing barriers for educator candidates of color.”
Wolf’s term ends June 20, 2022.
Ross Tomlin, Higher Education Position - Ross Tomlin has 40 years of experience with community colleges. He taught forestry and natural resource management at the community college-level for 21 years. He has two decades of experience as a college administrator. He has been the president of Tillamook Bay Community College since May 2017.
“I believe in the work being done by the Northwest Regional ESD to help children in this region and help the school districts be more successful,” Tomlin wrote in his application. “I have been very proud to have served on the NWRESD board for the past four years.”
This will be Tomlin’s second term on the Northwest Regional ESD board. His term ends June 20, 2025.
Diane Wilkinson, Social Services Position - Diane Wilkinson is the early learning program director for Nestucca Valley School District and the Early Learning Tillamook County Consortium. She is a member of the Northwest Early Learning Hub’s governance council and the secretary of the South County Tillamook Emergency Volunteer Corps.
Wilkinson previously served on the Nestucca Valley School Board and achieved gold status through the Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA) Leadership Institute. From 2007 to 2012, she worked with SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) as the Northwest Area manager.
Wilkinson attends Western Oregon University’s Early Childhood Studies Program and expects to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in spring 2022. She is a Step 10 (of 12) in the Oregon Registry Online, which is equivalent to a bachelor’s degree in the field through experience, community-based training and college credits. She is also a certified community trainer for the Oregon Child Care Division.
In her application, Wilkinson wrote, “Northwest Regional ESD has a large impact on small communities. I would like to offer my voice for those in more rural areas of the region.”
Wilkinson’s term ends June 20, 2025.
Northwest Regional Education Service District is the largest of Oregon’s 19 education service districts. It serves 20 school districts in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Washington counties. These school districts serve nearly 104,000 students. Through state funding, contracts, and private and public grants, the agency provides a wide range of special education and specialized services to students, educators and families in the region.
