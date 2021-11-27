Northwest Regional Education Service District (NWRESD) has published a request for proposals (RFP) to qualify a short-list of approved vendors available for project-based work. Videographers, graphic designers and other creative professionals, including students are encouraged to apply. Applicants should be able to complete at least one of the following projects:
- developing a video from pre-production through post-production
- directing a photography shoot or shooting photography at an event
- designing infographics and explainer handouts
- designing a suite of marketing materials for a program, project or event
- creating content for social media, websites, media releases, news articles or reports
- optimizing web content, including for SEO and usability purposes
- designing and laying out reports
Proposals are due Dec. 10. Details on how to submit a proposal can be found on nwresd.org.
Northwest Regional Education Service District is the largest of Oregon’s 19 education service districts. It serves 20 school districts in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Washington counties. These school districts serve more than 98,000 students. Through state funding, contracts, and private and public grants, the agency provides a wide range of special education and specialized services to students, educators and families in the region.
