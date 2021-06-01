Northwest Regional Education Service District’s (ESD) Board of Directors appointed three new members on Tuesday, May 18. New to the board are Diane Wilkinson—appointed to the social services position—and Maureen Wolf—appointed to the at-large position. Ross Tomlin was reappointed for a second term in the higher education position. They will be sworn in at the Aug. 10 work session.
A nine-member board governs northwest Regional ESD. School boards elect five zoned members from the represented zone. The zoned members appoint four members. Appointed member positions include representation from the social services, higher education and business sectors. There is also an at-large position.
Board members are volunteers and work closely with the superintendent to oversee policies and ensure the 20 component school districts in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Washington counties receive quality services.
Diane Wilkinson, appointed social services position - Diane Wilkinson is the early learning program director for Nestucca Valley School District and the Early Learning Tillamook County Consortium. She is a member of the Northwest Early Learning Hub’s governance council and the secretary of the South County Tillamook Emergency Volunteer Corps.
Wilkinson previously served on the Nestucca Valley School Board and achieved gold status through the Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA) Leadership Institute. From 2007 to 2012, she worked with SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) as the Northwest Area manager.
Wilkinson attends Western Oregon University’s Early Childhood Studies Program and expects to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in spring 2022. She is a Step 10 (of 12) in the Oregon Registry Online, which is equivalent to a bachelor’s degree in the field through experience, community-based training and college credits. She is also a certified community trainer for the Oregon Child Care Division.
In her application, Wilkinson wrote, “Northwest Regional ESD has a large impact on small communities. I would like to offer my voice for those in more rural areas of the region.”
Wilkinson’s term will end June 20, 2025.
Maureen Wolf, appointed at-large position - Maureen Wolf has been active in public education for more than 25 years. She is the president of the board of directors of the Oregon School Boards Association and a commissioner on the executive committee for the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission.
She served on the board of the Tigard-Tualatin School District from 2009 to 2021 and was recently chair from 2019 to 2021. Other previous roles include project management for E3: Employers for Education Excellence, board service for the Foundation for Tigard-Tualatin Schools, and membership on the City of Tigard’s Transportation Advisory Committee. She is a budget committee member for Northwest Regional ESD and a mentor at Tigard High School.
Most recently, Wolf co-founded a food box program called Packed With Pride after COVID-19 shut down schools. The program provides an average of 600 to 800 boxes of food every week to families in Tigard and Tualatin.
“NWESD is a true education leader in our community and across the state,” Wolf wrote in her application. “I am excited to learn more about the critical programs serving our districts, especially the Diverse Educator Pathways program. As a commissioner for the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, we continue to prioritize reducing barriers for educator candidates of color.”
Wolf’s term will end June 20, 2022.
Ross Tomlin, reappointed higher education position - Ross Tomlin has 40 years of experience with community colleges. He taught forestry and natural resource management at the community college-level for 21 years. He has two decades of experience as a college administrator. He has been the president of Tillamook Bay Community College since May 2017.
“I believe in the work being done by the Northwest Regional ESD to help children in this region and help the school districts be more successful,” Tomlin wrote in his application. “I have been very proud to have served on the NWRESD board for the past 4 years.”
This will be Tomlin’s second term on the Northwest Regional ESD board. Tomlin’s term will end June 20, 2025.
Wilkinson and Wolf will replace long-standing board members Renée Bruce and Marilyn McGlasson, respectively.
Bruce is stepping down after 12 years in the social services position.
“As the executive director of Hillsboro-based Community Action, Renée brought a steady focus on equity, inclusion and excellent service to the communities we serve,” said Northwest Regional ESD Superintendent Dan Goldman.
McGlasson is resigning after 35 years on the board. Most recently, she served in the at-large position.
“I have so appreciated her wisdom and experience as a longtime educator and leader, a community volunteer and a champion for Northwest Regional ESD,” Goldman said.
“We welcome our newest members to the board and look forward to the work we will do together in the years ahead,” Goldman said.
Two remaining positions, Zone 2 and 4, will be voted on at component school district board meetings in June.
