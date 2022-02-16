Have you seen the semi trucks carrying giant rocks down the road recently?
The purpose of these rocks is to restore the structural integrity of the north jetty and improve the function of the navigation channel. These north jetty rocks are not to be confused with the $62 million dollars south jetty project. February 28th is the current goal for stone placement on the north jetty. The $62M south jetty repair project is in the planning stages but is next on the docket.
According to the Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the north jetty repairs consist of procurement of approximately 30,700 tons jetty armor stones. The stones range in size from 4 to 24 tons in weight. The stones will be placed individually along the identified repair areas. All armor stone must have a minimum unit weight of 167 pounds per square foot. These stones are expected to be trucked to the construction site from Western Oregon and Central Washington.
Jetty armor stone must pass a series of chemical and physical durability tests to ensure minimal degradation over the project design life. To maximize life-cycle cost benefits; jetty armor stone must be large, dense, chemically and physically stable. Stone that meets these requirements is not entirely common, thus, for most jetty repair or rehabilitation projects it is necessary to source stone some distance from the project.
In the case of Tillamook north jetty, much of the stone to be utilized in this repair is going to be sourced nearby and along the Oregon Coast. Most of this locally available stone is metamorphic rock, which tends to have an increased relative density and physically durable characteristics associated with its formation along the active convergent plate margin (Cascadia Subduction Zone). Multiple stones sources are necessary to generate enough stone to support the massive stone quantity and construction schedule. It is not yet known what stone source(s) will supply the Tillamook south jetty repair project.
