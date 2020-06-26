Oregon Connections Academy, the state’s longest-running tuition-free online public charter school, recently honored nearly 500 seniors with a virtual graduation ceremony. Several of those graduates are from Oregon’s North Coast.
The Oregon Connections Academy’s (ORCA) Class of 2020 is the largest class in the school’s history. Although the commencement was moved online due to social distancing, the school created a memorable event which included many of the traditional elements of a graduation ceremony.
Oregon Connections Academy Class of 2020 members from the North Coast include:
Milton Whiteside, Astoria
Colby Junes, Astoria
Ashton Riutta, Astoria
Tyler Shell, Seaside
Naomi Langdon, Seaside
Mikayla Aguilar, Tillamook
Janessa Widmer, Tillamook
Alec Lopez-Herrera, Warrenton
This year’s graduating class has exciting plans for the future. Many have plans to attend two-or-four-year colleges or universities (45%). Several have plans to enter the workforce directly upon graduation (28%), attend vocational or technical programs (7%) or join the military (3%).
“This graduating Class of 2020 seniors and their families are way-makers; finding success in a challenging time,” said Matt Lacy, high school principal, in a press release. “Our teachers and staff have been stalwarts, ensuring high quality education and individualized attention to each student in an uncertain time.”
This year’s graduating class represents the largest in school history, a 13 percent increase from the Class of 2019, and a 19 percent jump from three years ago.
Oregon Connections Academy serves a wide variety of students throughout the state, providing an innovative and flexible learning environment for more than 4,600 pupils. For more information visit the school’s website at www.oregoncharter.org or call 1-877-691-9921.
