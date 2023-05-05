The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce a new shellfish opening. Razor clamming is open from the Washington border to Tillamook Head, just south of Seaside. Recent samples show levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have dropped below the closure limit.
Razor clamming remains closed from Tillamook Head to the California border for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.
Recreational crabbing is closed on the southern Oregon coast from Takenitch Creek (8 miles north of Winchester Bay) at N 43° 47’, to Cape Blanco, at N 42° and 50’, for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. This includes Dungeness crab and red rock crab harvested from the ocean, in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.
Recreational crab harvesting is open from the Washington border south to Takenitch Creek (8 miles north of Winchester Bay), and open from Cape Blanco south to the California border. This includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.
Mussel and bay clam harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Oregon Department of Agriculture will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.
La costa norte se abre para la recolección de almejas navajas
El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón y el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón anuncian una nueva apertura de mariscos. La pesca de almejas está abierta desde la frontera de Washington hasta Tillamook Head, justo al sur de Seaside. Muestras recientes muestran que los niveles de la biotoxina marina ácido domoico han caído por debajo del límite de cierre.
La almeja navaja permanece cerrada desde Tillamook Head hasta la frontera de California debido a los niveles elevados de la biotoxina marina ácido domoico.
La pesca recreativa de cangrejos está cerrada en la costa sur de Oregón desde Takenitch Creek (8 millas al norte de Winchester Bay) en N 43° 47', hasta Cabo Blanco, en N 42° y 50', debido a los niveles elevados de la biotoxina marina ácido domoico. Esto incluye el cangrejo Dungeness y el cangrejo rojo de roca capturados en el océano, en bahías y estuarios, y en playas, muelles, muelles y malecones.
La recolección recreativa de cangrejos está abierta desde la frontera sur de Washington hasta Takenitch Creek (8 millas al norte de la bahía de Winchester), y abierta desde el sur de Cape Blanco hasta la frontera de California. Esto incluye el océano, las bahías y los estuarios, y en las playas, los muelles, los muelles y los malecones.
La recolección de mejillones y almejas permanece abierta a lo largo de toda la costa de Oregón. El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón continuará analizando las toxinas de los mariscos dos veces al mes, según lo permitan las mareas y el clima. La reapertura de un área cerrada por biotoxinas requiere dos pruebas consecutivas con resultados por debajo del límite de cierre. Comuníquese con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón para conocer los requisitos, permisos, reglas y límites de las licencias recreativas.
