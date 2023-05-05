razor clam
Courtesy

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce a new shellfish opening. Razor clamming is open from the Washington border to Tillamook Head, just south of Seaside. Recent samples show levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have dropped below the closure limit.

Razor clamming remains closed from Tillamook Head to the California border for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.

