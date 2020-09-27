Nonresident recreational clamming and crabbing closures that were in place due to COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted coastwide as of Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Clamming coastwide and crabbing in ocean areas north of Cape Falcon and the Columbia River had been closed to nonresidents since April 11. The emergency rule was meant to limit visitation and crowding in coastal communities. The rule expires midnight Oct. 6 and will not be renewed.
As a reminder, razor clamming on Clatsop beaches (from Tillamook Head in Seaside to the mouth of the Columbia River) remains in a conservation closure until Oct. 1. This is an annual summer closure to allow newly set razor clams to establish themselves on Clatsop beaches.
At this time, south coast beaches are closed for recreational and commercial mussel harvesting due to the marine biotoxin, paralytic shellfish poison. The closure runs from the south jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon to the California border.
Always check for toxin-related closures before harvesting clams or crabs by calling the shellfish safety hotline 1-800-448-2472. Closures are also noted on ODA’S Recreation Shellfish page and on ODFW’s Recreation Report – Clamming and Crabby Report.
For more information about clamming on the Oregon coast, visit ODFW’s Crabbing and Clamming page online.
Please continue following safety measures in place due to COVID-19 including maintaining at least six feet distance from anyone not a member of your household, wearing a mask when you can’t maintain social distance, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you are sick.
