The City of Tillamook is awarding a Property Improvement and Beautification Award to Terry Phillips & North Coast Lawn for the recent improvement to the City Hall landscape at 210 Laurel Ave. Nominations of properties are open to the mayor, city council, and citizens of Tillamook.
The City of Tillamook is offering a $100 credit to your water and sewer bill. The credit comes to the winner of the Property Improvement and Beautification Award. The Property Improvement Award nomination can come from any member of the community, and is for any property within the Tillamook city limits proper, commercial or residential.
The mayor and each city council member may nominate one property per month. Nominations are also open to citizens of Tillamook.
The City of Tillamook look at the award as being a chance to improve the quality of the community's built landscape, while giving people great credit for doing work that increases the value of their property.
Nomination forms can be picked up at City Hall or at the city’s website at https://tillamookor.gov/beautificationproperty-improvement…/ Return entries to City Hall by the third Monday each month to allow for judging and selection of the winning property.
