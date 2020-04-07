There were no new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Tillamook County this past week. County officials held a teleconference Monday, April 6, that began with updates from the Public Health Department and Adventist Tillamook.

Marlene Putman, administrator at Tillamook County Community Health Centers, said around 100 people have been tested by her agency for coronavirus. Three cases were reported in Tillamook County this past week. In Oregon, 1,132 have tested positive and 29 have died from COVID-19, while more than 400 have been hospitalized and 82 people have been put on ventilators.

Eric Swanson, Adventist Tillamook president, said the hospital launched an online symptom checker for those who suspect they have COVID-19. He reminded the public there is an urgent care/emergency room checkpoint in the former ambulance garage at the hospital to reduce potential viral exposure for patients. Virtual appointments are being rolled out as well. Swanson thanked those who have donated masks to hospital staff.

With a state of emergency in place and orders to stay home when possible, Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto said he is noticing local residents are starting to get restless. People are still getting outside and down to the beaches for recreation, but parks and day-use areas are closed. Some have suggested letting locals roam free but keep outsiders away, however, Yamamoto said that would not be tenable.

“Please just work with us. Things will get better,” Yamamoto said. “Hopefully soon, but we just don’t know.”

The Tillamook County Public Health Department reported March 29 there was a third positive case of coronavirus in the county. The person who was diagnosed is a south-county resident over the age of 65-years-old who was reportedly hospitalized in the Portland area.

On March 28, Public Health announced the second coronavirus case in the county, a north-county resident who was recovering at home under quarantine. The second person with COVID-19 in Tillamook County was not reported to be a contact of the county's first positive case.

The county’s first case of coronavirus was reported March 26. That person is a health care provider between 35 and 54 years old who works at Tillamook County Community Health Centers and recovering at home.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Masks help prevent those who may have COVID-19 and not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth masks fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

A significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (pre-symptomatic) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare and medical workers.

Gov. Kate Brown, noting that early in the pandemic health experts advised that masks were not an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, issued a statement about the new CDC guidelines that wearing cloth masks in public places like grocery stores can help prevent those who are sick from spreading the virus further.

“Wearing a cloth mask may not keep you from getting sick, but it can help you prevent spreading the virus to others,” Brown said. “The Oregon Health Authority's projections for the outbreak in Oregon indicate that the social distancing measures we've put into place may be working to stop the spread of the virus, and we must stay the course.”

“Like every other strategy we have used to address this crisis, wearing homemade masks will only be effective if we all work together,” Brown said. “Continue to stay home to the maximum extent possible, and add wearing a homemade mask to the list of precautions you are practicing when you go out in public. And, please only wear homemade masks, not medical masks that are desperately needed by our frontline health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.”

Sen. Ron Wyden and 16 colleagues have asked the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to publicly report all available information about who is able to access COVID-19 tests, which continue to be scarce.

The members of Congress requested data broken down by sex, race, ethnicity, whether a patient is a health care provider and any other available demographics. The CDC is currently only disclosing a subset of its data, primarily the age groups of those testing positive, hospitalizations and fatalities.

"As COVID-19 spreads into more American communities, government agencies and academic and industry researchers are working hard to understand the depth and breadth of the pandemic and its impact on the health and well-being of Americans," the members wrote. "To this end, it is important to document if particular groups in the United States are at greater risk for the virus and why."

The members requested the CDC publicly report demographic information collected on the Human Infection with 2019 Novel Coronavirus Person Under Investigation (PUI) and Case Report Form - sex, race, ethnicity, whether a patient is a health care provider and any other available demographics - as a function of:

a) access to testing;

b) positive test results;

c) hospitalizations;

d) intensive care unit admissions; and

e) fatalities.

They also requested that any updated PUI and Case Report Form include updated categories for race, ethnicity, sex, primary language and disability status consistent with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Guidance on Data Collection Standards, as well as an input for “specialty” of the health care worker.

To allow government agencies and researchers access to the data, the members also requested that the data be made available as a National Center for Health Statistics public-use data file.