Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a non-injury rollover crash around 2:25 p.m. Monday, June 8, on Hwy 101, milepost 40, in Tillamook County.
According to OSP officer Aaron Barichio, a white Mercedes MNR was on its top in the ditch with no one around. OSP dispatch advised him of the vehicle owner’s name. A 17-year-old juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time of crash.
The vehicle was towed by Schovells Towing. There were no reported injuries.
Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.