In light of the necessity to continue social distancing measures during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, particularly her 'Stay Home, Save Lives' order, Gov. Kate Brown is extending Oregon’s physical closures for the K-12 and post-secondary education systems through the end of the current academic term and school year.
"My top priority will always be the health and safety of Oregonians," Brown said. "The best thing we can do is to give everyone certainty and close in school learning for the remainder of the year."
Brown directed school districts, community colleges, and universities to complete the final weeks of the regular academic year by continuing distance learning and support to students.
Brown also said all seniors who were on track to graduate when schools closed in mid-March, including having passing grades at that point in any course required for graduation, will receive passing grades and earn diplomas.
Recognizing that physical closures of schools under unprecedented circumstances impact Oregon’s high school seniors in particular, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released new guidance for pathways for seniors to graduate.
Graduation Pathways
COVID-19 won’t stop Oregon’s high school seniors.
That was the message the ODE delivered as it released Graduation Pathways 2020, the official guidance detailing how Oregon’s high school seniors can earn their final set of high school credits and graduate on-time.
“COVID-19 won’t knock Oregon’s students off their path to graduation,” ODE Director Colt Gill said. “This guidance assures our students’ hard earned futures even during this global challenge.”
Oregon’s Graduation Pathways 2020 is the result of collaboration with educators, administrators, culturally specific community-based organizations, and the education community. This guidance recognizes that this closure is impacting less than 2 percent of seniors’ time spent learning from kindergarten to grade 12.
Key components of the guidance:
- Maintains Oregon’s rigorous credit requirements while providing a clear path to graduation for seniors who were on-track to graduate prior to the statewide school closure.
- Ensures that schools focus their resources to first support students who need to complete additional credits to graduate and then prepare all graduates for their next steps in life.
- Suspends Essential Skills and Personalized Learning Requirements.
“The Graduation Pathways 2020 guidance celebrates the nearly 13 years of work and accomplishment by these graduating seniors and empowers students to move on to the next step in their life,” said Oregon PTA President Kriste Dille.
Oregon’s seven public universities and Oregon Health & Science University issued a statement in response to the guidance:
“The Oregon public universities are committed to ensuring that incoming freshman students who intend to enroll at our institutions are considered fairly in light of the educational interruption they have endured in their final year of high school.
"No student admitted to our institutions for fall 2020 will have their admission rescinded due to changes in grading policy or the inability to complete their coursework, as long as they graduate high school. Students who apply to our institutions are still subject to a review process that focuses on their ability to succeed in college, but the Oregon public universities recognize that some situations are beyond their control.
"We look forward to supporting students and high schools through this challenging time, both now and with future high school graduating classes impacted by the pandemic.”
Graduation Pathways 2020 guidance can be found on the ODE website within the Distance Learning for All guidance document, section four.
