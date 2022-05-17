Rinehart Clinic has been awarded $200,000 in grant funding that will be used to continue and expand services at NKN Student Health & Wellness Center. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration. The center is located at Neah-Kah-Nie High School and is operated by Rinehart Clinic.
Rinehart Clinic CEO Gail Nelson wrote the grant proposal.
“This grant will help us expand services to a level we did not imagine when we opened the center last November, allowing us to provide even more comprehensive services,” said Rinehart CEO Gail Nelson.
On May 4, Neah-Kah-Nie Student Health & Wellness Center also received official certification from the State of Oregon’s School-Based Health Center Program.
“I am elated with the $200,000 grant,” Neah-Kah-Nie School District Superintendent Paul Erlebach said. “This will expand services to a level that we did not imagine when the center opened last year. It is exciting the student health and wellness center was recently approved for certification.”
NKN Student Health & Wellness Center is the only certified school-based health center in Tillamook County. It is a collaborative effort between Neah-Kah-Nie School District, Rinehart Clinic and Oregon Health Authority.
The center opened in November 2021. Rinehart Clinic is the medical sponsor of the center. A Rinehart provider team offers primary health care and mental health counseling.
NKN Student Health & Wellness Center is open to all students pre-K through 12th grade who live within the Neah-Kah-Nie School District. The center also provides services to any school staff member who wishes to seek care.
“As the NKN superintendent, I am extremely pleased with the services provided by the NKN Student Health & Wellness Center,” Erlebach said. “NKN students and staff now have access to high quality, accessible, and affordable health and wellness care. No student is refused health and wellness care due to financial status.”
Erlebach said in order to maintain the student focus on the center, a NKN Student Health & Wellness Center Student Advisory Council was recently formed. The council will give students a larger voice in the operation of the center.
The school-based health center recently expanded its hours of operation from two days a week to three. The center is now open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with Thursday set aside for counseling services only.
To learn more about NKN Student Health & Wellness Center, visit https://nknhealth.org.
