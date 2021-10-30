Rinehart Clinic and Neah-Kah-Nie School District are pleased to announce the opening of NKN Student Health & Wellness Center, the new school-based health center at Neah-Kah-Nie High School. The center will open its doors on Nov. 2.
NKN Student Health & Wellness Center will be open to all children (pre-K through 12th grade) who live within the Neah-Kah-Nie School District. It will also provide services to any school staff members who wish to seek care. The center will be open two days a week to start (Tuesday and Wednesday) and plans to expand its hours of operation as the need increases.
Two of Rinehart Clinic’s primary care providers will staff the center: Family Nurse Practitioner Caitlin Simons will be the main provider; Family Nurse Practitioner Leanna Coy, who is the medical director for the center, will also see patients on occasion.
The center has been in the planning stages for more than two years, thanks to a substantial planning grant from the Oregon Health Authority’s School Based Health Center program. Rinehart Clinic was chosen as the medical sponsor of NKN Student Health & Wellness Center and will staff, operate, and provide oversight for the services offered.
This important service to the North Tillamook County community would not be possible without the support of many community partners, including: the Oregon Health Authority’s School-Based Health Center Program team, Tillamook Family Counseling Center, Tillamook County Community Health Centers, the Mudd Nick Foundation, First Student, and the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization.
School Based Health Centers (SBHCs) have operated in Oregon since 1986 and there are currently 78 certified SBHCs throughout the state. We know that healthy students are better learners, and placing health care centers on school campuses provides students with easy access to health care.
To learn more about the SBHC model, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/HEALTHYPEOPLEFAMILIES/YOUTH/HEALTHSCHOOL/SCHOOLBASEDHEALTHCENTERS/Pages/index.aspx
Visit https://NKNHealth.org/ to learn more about NKN Student Health & Wellness Center.
