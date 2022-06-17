Neah-Kah-Nie School District held two ribbon cutting ceremonies Thursday, June 16, for covered play areas and play equipment, solar projects and emergency management projects at Nehalem Elementary School and Garibaldi Grade School. The ceremonies took place at 12:30 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School and at 2:15 p.m. at Garibaldi Grade School.
Neah-Kah-Nie School District Superintendent Paul Erlebach said the idea of covered play structures had been a dream of Nehalem Elementary School and Garibaldi Grade School Site Councils and Parent Teachers Organizations for decades. This dream became a reality when the school board voted to fund both projects at around $1.5 million per site.
Kristi Woika, principal of Nehalem Elementary School, said the new covered play area and play equipment has made it possible for students to be outside for recess every day. This was not possible in the past when it rained.
“Our students get outside, rain or shine, and run around in the fresh air to play with each other,” Woika said. “We are able to use this space for outdoor assemblies and meetings too.”
Each year, RTI Nehalem Telecom gives the school money from each long-distance phone call that is made through their company, Woika added. Nehalem Elementary School has been saving that money for years and spent the $20,132 in funds to invest in a high-quality play structure and “10 Spin” Merry Go Round.
Many hours of planning were involved in the design of each covered play structure. What was not include in the design was using the structures as cafeterias and outdoor classrooms during the pandemic.
“We also used the new area as a spot for our students to gather when arriving at each school to be screened prior to entering the building when that was required during the pandemic,” Woika said. “I’m not sure how NES would have made it through the pandemic without that area to use for screening students, recesses, lunches, parent meetings, staff gatherings, hosting parent, school and family events, end of year celebrations and staff trainings. The covered play area is used all day long in various ways and [is] integral to our school program.”
Garibaldi Grade School Principal Janmarie Nugent said the covered play structure and equipment has been a wonderful addition for students and staff for recesses and for students to be outside throughout the day. In the past, the school had to share the gym with the PE class and students would often have to have inside recess in the classrooms when the gym was not available.
“We have been able to use the outside play structure for different classroom lessons when we have partnered with other agencies,” Nugent said. “It has provided a place for many of our summer enrichment activities for families and students, which was a much safer option than being indoors all the time.”
Erlebach said the idea of placing solar panels at each school was the dream of Manzanita resident and architect Tom Bender. Bender worked with Oregon Clean Power, Tillamook PUD, Neah-Kah-Nie School District, and others to secure grant funding for the solar project.
“Initially, the solar panels were designed for school roofs, however, once the outdoor play structures were funded, solar panels were included in the design on the play structure roofs,” Erlebach said.
Architect Jim Fanjoy said the district saw the project as a collaboration with the two communities where they are located. The two schools are community hubs, where people gather to recreate and socialize.
“We added user-controlled lighting with timers so that the basketball courts can be used after hours by community members,” Fanjoy said.
The school district worked with Nehalem Bay Emergency Volunteer Corps, City of Nehalem and the City of Garibaldi to develop plans for each covered play structure to serve as earthquake/tsunami reunification sites.
“In the event of a community-wide emergency or natural disaster, the 5,000 square feet of dry space in the buildings provided can be used for gathering, shelter and supply distribution,” Fanjoy said. “We integrated solar panels and a small battery system so that we can keep the lights on and charge cell phones and radios.”
Bonneville Environmental Foundation provided partial funding and in-kind support from Clean Energy. Bright Futures. (CE), the foundation’s national clean energy, career-connected program. CE collaborated with Tillamook PUD and Neah-Kah-Nie School District to hold student solar car challenges where students from Garibaldi Grade School and Nehalem Elementary School worked with utility professionals to build and race solar cars.
“CE is currently working with Neah-Kah-Nie School District to design a teacher professional development workshop to support integration of renewable energy and electricity content into engaging STEM lessons for students,” said Chaun MacQueen and Parker Mullins of Bonneville Environmental Foundation. “Teachers will have access to CE curriculum resources and the district will receive durable STEM kits that will facilitate hands-on activities for all students to work on place-based educational lessons that link the real-world solar and resilience project to hands-on lessons in the classroom.”
“I would like to express my gratitude to the NKN School Board and all agencies and individuals who worked on this project,” Erlebach said. “Special thanks to Tom Bender, who was instrumental in advocating for the solar panel project.”
