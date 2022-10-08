Ericka and Ryan Keefauver

Ericka and Ryan Keefauver

The Neah-Kah-Nie School District filled all of its openings for teachers and administrators during a productive spring and summer hiring season.

The group of new hires moved to the coast from as far afield as Nebraska and Mexico City, and were lured by signing bonuses and moving stipends. The district hired 23 new staff this summer, both licensed and non-licensed.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.