Oregonians can now help restore the Santiam State Forest damaged in last year’s wildfires through a new fund established by the non-profit Tillamook Forest Heritage Trust.
The Santiam State Forest east of Salem was severely impacted in the 2020 Labor Day wildfires. Private and public funds raised for the fund will support repair and replacement of damaged recreation infrastructure such as trails, horse camp, signage, and walking bridges as well as planting and seeding in and near impacted recreation areas over the next several years. It will also allow for enhanced public education about the Labor Day fires and catastrophic wildfire.
“We have heard from many people who lament the loss and ask how they can help with recovery on the Santiam,” said Executive Director Shawn Morford. “This fund enables individuals to contribute and know that they are part of bringing back the things they love about the state forest in the mid-Willamette Valley’s backyard.”
Nearly half of the Santiam State Forest was involved in the fires, leaving popular hiking trails, waterfalls, campgrounds, back road areas, and surrounding forests and wildlife habitat severely damaged or destroyed.
The Tillamook Forest Heritage Trust is an Oregon-based nonprofit organization that supports outdoor recreation and public education on state forests.
Donations can be made at www.tillamooktrust.org. All donations are tax-deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.