Pax Broeder will assume Wheeler’s City Manager position on August 1, and is ready to learn and engage the community.
Broeder also said that he will work to increase the hours city hall is accessible to citizens and to ensure that the city’s meetings are easier to access virtually.
Broeder is taking over the city manager’s position in Wheeler following the departure of Mary Johnson for Rockaway Beach, where she is now the city planner. Broeder has worked in project management positions for the past 18 years, mostly in retail and distillery operations, before most recently serving as Wheeler’s Postmaster for the last 7 months.
Broeder and his wife have lived in Nehalem since 2018, after moving from Cannon Beach.
A city councilor who came to know Broeder in his role as postmaster informed him of the open city manager position and encouraged him to apply.
Broeder’s top priority upon becoming city manager will be to learn about the various aspects of his job. Beyond that, Broeder said that he does not have specific policies or projects that he plans to promote.
“I’m going into this position with an open mind, not an agenda,” Broeder said.
However, he did note that Wheeler’s City Hall has had irregular hours due to staffing issues and that council meetings have been difficult to attend virtually, both issues which he plans to address.
When asked what he felt Wheeler’s greatest asset was, Broeder said it was the people, praising the citizenry’s spirit of volunteerism.
“Not only is there a great team of city employees, but many of the citizens at large care for, support and volunteer their time and knowledge to keep the city moving forward,” Broeder said.
