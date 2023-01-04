Bay City
Photo: Hilary Dorsey

Bay City has a full slate of capital improvement projects lined up for 2023, after 2022 saw the city focus on planning for those and offering services to residents.

The projects include the drilling of a new water well, construction of a new sanitary sewer pump station, road improvements and the conversion of Al Griffin Park into a hiker and biker campground.

