Bay City has a full slate of capital improvement projects lined up for 2023, after 2022 saw the city focus on planning for those and offering services to residents.
The projects include the drilling of a new water well, construction of a new sanitary sewer pump station, road improvements and the conversion of Al Griffin Park into a hiker and biker campground.
“We have an excellent public works director, he gets things done,” City Manager Liane Welch said of Roy Markee, who has helped initiate the many projects.
The new water well will be added to the city’s existing well field on Kilchis River Road on a plot that the city owns. Construction of the new well is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the summer.
The new sanitary sewer pump station will replace the aging pump station by the recycling center. That project is in the design phase and construction is expected to begin in the summer.
Bay City applied for American Rescue Plan Act fund to cover the cost of both projects, which will have a combined cost of $820,000.
Road improvements on 16th and 14th streets between Spruce and Williams, and on Main Street between 9thand 13th streets will be conducted in the summer.
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Small City Allotment grant is providing $250,000 in funding for the projects.
Updates to Al Griffin Park to expand it into a hiker and biker campground with toilet and shower facilities hit a slight snag late in 2022, as native artifacts were discovered during an archaeological survey.
But Welch said she has been in communication with local tribes and believes that the project will be able to proceed shortly.
The project will cost just over $400,000, with the lion’s share of the funding coming for Oregon State Parks, which is contributing $318,000, while the remainder is made coming from county and city transitory lodging taxes.
Al Griffin Park’s redevelopment is part of the larger Salmonberry Trail project. Welch said that the next Salmonberry related project for Bay City will be building a 1.7-mile path to Idaville.
In December 2022, city council passed new regulations for short-term rentals in the city, capping the number at 5% of the available housing stock.
The regulations also include a provision requiring short-term rental operators to stock their accommodations with emergency go-bags for visitors.
While the requirement drew ire from some local operators, Welch said it fit with the city’s focus on emergency preparedness.
“We’re putting a lot of energy into emergency planning,” Welch said.
She pointed to the Bay City Emergency Volunteers as a key element of the city’s planning, saying that they had recently launched a new website and are always looking for new members.
The city budget includes $10,000 in general fund dollars annually for preparedness. The city uses those funds to stock two emergency supply sheds and in 2022, they handed out one-gallon buckets filled with emergency preparedness supplies to each resident.
In 2023, the focus will pivot to visitor preparedness, with the new short-term rental measures marking the first step in that process.
