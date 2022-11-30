Steeplejack

A rendering of the restaurant to be situated at 220 Laneda Ave.

 Photo Courtesy Steeplejack Brewing

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Manzanita Planning Commission approved a new two-building development by Steeplejack Brewing on Laneda Avenue in two separate votes across their September and October meetings.

The lot at 220 Laneda Ave. belongs to Harder Coastal Holdings and will feature a restaurant and taproom in one building and three hotel rooms above an arcade in a second.

0
0
0
1
2


Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted:

Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.