Tillamook’s School District welcomed a new, permanent superintendent on July 1, as Matthew Ellis took over the superintendency from interim Jim Mabbott.
In a recent interview with the Herald, Ellis said he plans to prioritize building relationships across the district and community to learn what changes need to be made to offer Tillamook students the best education.
“Trust takes time to build and any relationship takes effort, so it’s getting to know people, getting to know the community, that has to happen first,” Ellis said.
From an early age Ellis knew that he wanted to become an educator, as both his parents worked in schools, his father as a teacher and principal, and his mother as a special education teacher. After wrestling collegiately at Oregon State, Ellis went on to earn a master’s degree in arts of teaching from Cumberland University, in Tennessee.
Ellis began his teaching career in Grandview, Washington, before moving into administration, first as a principal in then as superintendent of the Royal School District in Royal, Washington.
In 2018, Ellis’s parents were involved in a serious automobile accident, prompting Ellis to explore a move closer to them. He found a job opening for the superintendency of the Prosser School District in Prosser, Washington, where he has worked for the last five years.
The decision to depart Prosser for Tillamook was prompted by a number of factors, Ellis said. After turnover on the board of the Prosser School District and his mother’s death in 2020 from cancer, Ellis was looking for a new opportunity when the position in Tillamook became available.
Ellis said that his curiosity was immediately piqued as he has long enjoyed vacationing on the Oregon coast and that moving to the area had long been a dream. As he began investigating the position and the district, his interest grew.
“The more I researched it, the more I was impressed with the work Jim Mabbott had done, the board had done, the support of the community,” Ellis said. “The more I got to see things and be a part of it like, yeah, it’s a community that’s doing things right, there’s so much good going on here.”
Ellis mentioned the great athletics, Future Farmers of America and Career and Technical Education programs at Tillamook High School as attracting him. He also said that he had been impressed by the district’s ability to attract teachers and administrators who grew up in the community to work in the district.
As superintendent, Ellis said he will work to ensure that every child in the district, regardless race, disability, ability or socioeconomic status will receive the best education.
“Every child deserves the very finest education and very best experience that we can offer them,” Ellis said. “Education can be just this great equalizer and it’s important that you do it well, you only have one shot.”
Critical to that mission is the relationship between the board and the superintendent, Ellis said he has learned. Ellis said that the work of turning schools into an “amazing agent within communities for good” can only exist if the board and superintendent come together to form a cohesive team.
That’s why Ellis said that he plans to spend the first months in his role developing relationships with the board, teachers and parents to set a strong foundation for future success.
“You don’t want to come in with change as the leader on that,” Ellis said, “you want to get to know what the needs are and who you’re working with.”
After that, Ellis said that he will work to make sure that changes are implemented in a way that emphasizes community involvement and outreach.
As for potential changes to help address lagging test scores, Ellis said that he believes learning deficits built during covid will be recovered over time. He also said that he supported the special learning communities implemented across the district by Mabbott. Those teacher groups work together to refine educational practices through cooperation.
Ellis said that he thinks the best way to improve outcome will be “collaborating, coming together, looking at standards, really trying to leverage our teaching to teach those standards and then just that continual cycle of improvement.”
Ellis has already been impressed by his reception in Tillamook and is looking forward to the opportunity to lead the district.
“I am so happy to be here and I am super enthusiastic about the opportunity and working for Tillamook, working with parents, just on behalf of their kids,” Ellis said.
