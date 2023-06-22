Delivering his first update to the Fire District Board on June 13, interim Chief Jeff McBrayer sounded the alarm about the district’s situation and asked for the public’s help.
McBrayer said that falling volunteerism, outdated infrastructure, aging trucks and lawsuits were threatening the district and that they needed more support from the community.
“The briefing, Mr. Chairman, is as follows: mayday, mayday, mayday,” McBrayer said at the meeting.
McBrayer said that Tillamook’s fire district was in a tenuous position, as its equipment ages and volunteer engagement drops. He said that these factors, combined with neglected hydrant infrastructure, would be causing the department to be reclassified from a risk category 3 to a risk category 5, which will mean a rise in insurance rates for all residents in the district.
He said that these depredations had been caused by the inadequacy of the district’s tax levying authority and a slew of costly litigation. The district is allowed to tax property owners only 69 cents per $1,000 of property value, he said, compared to surrounding districts which raise $2 to $2.50 per $1,000 of property value. This has left the district with aging safety equipment and trucks, the newest of which is more than 20 years old. McBrayer noted that volunteers responded to three to four calls a day and that an average call lasted two hours.
Exacerbating problems, according to McBrayer, are lawsuits being brought against the district by former volunteer Fire Captain, Mayor and Fire District Board Member elect Aaron Burris and former Battalion Chief Chuck Spittles.
McBrayer said that these legal proceedings had cost the district more than $100,000 in the past year, a figure which he expects will double in the next budget. McBrayer called the suits “frivolous and baseless” and accused the plaintiffs of trying to bankrupt the district.
McBrayer called on the public to take more interest in the district and especially the suits.
“If citizens truly knew what was happening, they would stand up to these bullies. They would surround these volunteers and they would protect them,” McBrayer said.
McBrayer said that volunteers felt underrecognized in the community, and that the stress of the lawsuits had been added to that of the pandemic and baseline, day-in-day-out difficulty of the job. He said that most people didn’t think of the fire department until an emergency necessitated their services and that the volunteers had joined out of love for fulfilling that purpose but that they needed more support. He also brought up the specter of fires in the Tillamook Forest, saying that there was more undergrowth than there had been prior to the Tillamook Burn starting in 1933.
McBrayer said that preserving the district’s operations in the face of these challenges would require an equipment bond or option levy to pass by the end of the year to secure the district’s finances.
“We desperately need the citizens of Tillamook County to take interest in these lawsuits and take interest in new safety equipment for the Volunteers, protecting them,” McBrayer said. “We need help.”
