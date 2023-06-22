Tillamook Fire District

Delivering his first update to the Fire District Board on June 13, interim Chief Jeff McBrayer sounded the alarm about the district’s situation and asked for the public’s help.

McBrayer said that falling volunteerism, outdated infrastructure, aging trucks and lawsuits were threatening the district and that they needed more support from the community.

