Newly elected city councilors for Tillamook City Council were sworn-in during a meeting Jan. 4. Councilor-elect Garrett Noffsinger was elected Councilor, Ward 1, during the November general election. Council-elect Jim Carpenter was elected Councilor, Ward 5, after a tie vote drawing held Nov. 25.
Noffsinger and Carpenter both took the oath of office during the city council meeting. The oath includes swearing to support the constitution of the United States, the constitution of the state of Oregon and the laws thereof. It also includes performing the duties of city councilor to the best of their ability.
The council elected a new council president. Mayor Aaron Burris had previously held the position before being appointed to mayor. Councilor John Sandusky was nominated by Councilor Doug Henson.
“I was also going to nominate John,” Councilor Rebekah Hopkins said.
The council also discussed committee appointments and recurring meeting days for 2021. The Public Works Committee was moved to 5:15 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month. The Beautification, Parks and Open Space Committee was moved from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. to accommodate people coming to the meeting from work.
The Planning Commission Liaison meets at 7 p.m. monthly on the first Thursday of the month. The TURA board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. The Holden Creek Working Group and the Committee for Citizen Livability meet as necessary.
View up-to-date meeting schedules and agendas at https://bit.ly/2L8soSe
