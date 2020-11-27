An addition has just been entered on the Coast Guard Surfman Register for Station Tillamook Bay on November 20.
Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Calvin Hernandez has just been issued #563 as the Coast Guard’s newest Surfman.
Hernandez entered the Coast Guard in 2011, where he first attended boot camp at Cape May, New Jersey.
“Boot camp was followed by two years on a patrol boat out of Galveston, Texas,” he said. “And after that I attended Boatswain’s Mate A School for 14 weeks in Yorktown, Virginia. Then I was at a small boat station in Elizabeth City, North Carolina for the next four years.”
Hernandez arrived at Station Tillamook Bay in July of 2018, where he has been ever since.
Of the rescues he has participated in, he said there are two that really stand out.
“The first was the ‘Desire’ that we rescued from 30 miles at sea,” he said. “She was disabled. And the other one was the ‘Alaskan Sunrise’ that had died right in the jaws of the jetty.”
Hernandez said the biggest challenge of his job is the Tillamook Bar itself, which he said is undoubtedly the most dangerous one on the entire Oregon coast.
He will remain stationed at Tillamook Bay until June of 2021.
“I am hoping my next duty station will be North Carolina,” he said.
