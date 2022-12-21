Bay City
Photo: Hilary Dorsey

Bay City’s City Council passed new restrictions on short-term rentals, instituting $100 application and annual renewal fees, and placing a cap on the number of properties in the city at their December 13 meeting.

Short-term rentals will only be allowed to occupy 5% of the local housing pool, or around 40 properties, with 26 currently operating.

