Bay City’s City Council passed new restrictions on short-term rentals, instituting $100 application and annual renewal fees, and placing a cap on the number of properties in the city at their December 13 meeting.
Short-term rentals will only be allowed to occupy 5% of the local housing pool, or around 40 properties, with 26 currently operating.
The new regulations will also institute a 200-foot buffer zone between short-term rental properties and require owners to stock their properties with go bags for emergencies.
This last requirement drew the ire of several local short-term rental purveyors, concerned over the initial cost of the bags and that their guests would pilfer the bags or their contents, incurring even higher costs.
Council President Kathleen Baker responded to those concerns, noting that both Nehalem and Manzanita have the same requirement already. She said she had been in contact with operators there, who said that theft of emergency supplies had not been an issue.
She said that the cost of the 72-hour go bags, containing water, flashlights, blankets and other preparedness supplies for two, was a legitimate requirement of property owners.
Baker argued that when welcoming guests to Bay City, it is important for their hosts to take safety precautions in case of an emergency.
Other councilors voiced hesitation about the go bags, but the new regulations passed by a vote of 4-1, with Councilmember Helen Wright voting against.
The council also approved a comprehensive update of fees across the city, following the first staff review of city fees since 2008.
Work should be beginning at Al Griffin Park in 2023 following council approval, but the project has hit complications.
City Manager Liane Welch informed the council that a required archaeological study had unearthed artifacts at the park.
Welch said that she was in contact with tribes and was hopeful that a resolution would be reached that will allow the project to advance.
The project will see more than $400,000 in improvements to the park, upgrading it to a hiker and biker campground, with toilet and shower facilities to serve the Salmonberry Trail.
Oregon Parks and Recreation is contributing $318,000 to the project, while transient lodging funds from Tillamook County and Bay City will comprise the balance of the funding.
The council also approved the Community Action Team to help low-income households with their water bills, approved $20,000 for outside assistance updating the city’s water master plan and signed off on the annual audit before sending it to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Finally, Mayor David McCall recognized Wright’s service on the council, as it marked her last meeting. He gifted her a stocking stuffed with emergency preparedness supplies.
As her last act as a member of the council, Wright asked for $1,000 of city funds to help promote the annual Pearl Oyster Music Festival.
The festival will be held the last weekend of August and Welch leads organizing efforts.
The other councilors unanimously passed Wright’s motion allocating the funds and the meeting adjourned.
