New security business sees growing need for services

With the rising crime rate and the de-funding of law enforcement agencies on a national level, a new business in Tillamook County sees a dire need for its services in both private and commercial sectors.
Tillamook County Security Services, LLC, owned by Karl Anderson and licensed with the Oregon Secretary of State as a registered business, is officially open and ready to provide security for private individuals and businesses throughout the county.
Anderson, an Air Force Security Forces veteran with many years of experience working commercial and private security, and licensed with Oregon DPSST (Department of Public Standards and Training) says his business offers unarmed, armed, and bodyguard services. He has also been serving as a volunteer firefighter and EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) for the past 12 years on the Bay City Fire Department.
“I am looking for any persons who are interested in working for us,” Anderson said. “They have to be currently DPSST-licensed.
If they do not yet have this, there are DPSST Instructors all over Oregon who offer these courses. I will be glad to recommend one of the best. The unarmed course is two days and the armed upgrade course is three days in duration. And the individual must also pass a state background check before a license will be issued.”
The recent closure of the Rockaway Beach Police Department is but another reason why Anderson says his service is needed.
“There are a lot of beach vacation homes and rentals that are unprotected, and the criminal element out there is all too aware of this,” he said. “The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department and Tillamook Police Department are limited in how quickly they can respond due to the size of the county and a de-sizing of their department, no different than law enforcement agencies everywhere. “And criminals have absolutely no respect or regard for your personal property or safety. This is where we can play a vital role.”
“Theft of personal and commercial property, and threats to personal safety are higher than they have ever been before,” Anderson said. “And it is only going to get worse as time goes by in this crazy world we live in.”
“I am looking for private and commercial clients, and also wanting to hire qualified, licensed people who either have a law enforcement or security background, or are willing to go through the state-sanctioned training and get their state license through DPSST.”
Anderson said he is optimistic that his company will take some of the burden off law enforcement agencies in Tillamook County and that he wants to work closely with them by his business assisting with the protection of persons and property.
Tillamook County Security Services, LLC, can be reached at 503-377-2270.
