Tillamook County offers a bounty of outdoor recreation – fishing, hiking, kayaking, camping, surfing, birdwatching, horseback riding, mountain biking, even just hanging out on the beach. Now, with a new online GIS trails and recreation map, it’s easy to plan a trip, do the things you love, and discover new places to do them.
The GIS map is at https://tillamookcoast.com/recreation-map and includes downloadable area maps if a person will be in an area without cell service. The GIS map lists more than 800 locations in 13 categories: campgrounds, parks and day use areas, trailheads, boat launches, beach and water access, dispersed campsites, equestrian trails, mountain bike trails, hiking trails, community trails, the Oregon Coast Trail, water trails, and other recreation.
“This recreation map is a ‘live map,’ one we’ll be updating with new features and data,” said Nan Devlin, executive director of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. “We will also regularly gather information from our land managers and first responders throughout the county to keep the public informed of events, such as fires, trail changes or closures, King Tides and floods.”
The GIS project is a collaborative effort of Tillamook County Wellness, Mt. Hebo Ranger Station, Tillamook County, Tillamook Coast Visitors Association, and New Youth Corps, which oversaw the intern, Samantha Goodwin, who gathered the database. Cardwell Creative of Salem transformed the data into a user-friendly website page.
Just click on an area of the map and a pop-up window provides information about each recreation site. Additional features will be added in the next few months, and there is a form on the website where recreation users can provide information. There are also links to public transportation, beach wheelchair reservations, and a page about prime birdwatching areas.
For more trip planning ideas, order or download a visitor guide at https://tillamookcoast.com/gettheguide. To learn about destination management – and to take our Tillamook Coast Pledge – go to https://tillamookcoast.com/caring-for-our-coast
