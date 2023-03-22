Brian Fitzgerald was sworn in at the Tillamook City Council meeting on Monday joining the Tillamook Police Department as its newest officer.

Fitzgerald comes to the Tillamook Police Dept. after serving for two years with the Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department. He has also served overseas as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

New officer sworn in at Tillamook City Council meeting

Tillamook Police officers
Brian Fitzgerald his wife Laura.
