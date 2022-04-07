The Tillamook County Commissioners met Wednesday, March 30 and approved the request from The Department of Health and Human Services of Tillamook County to work with Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District (NRFPD) for the purpose of providing access to harm reduction and needle exchange services to all Tillamook County communities regardless of ability to pay. The fire department will provide their location as a drop site for dirty needles to be disposed of properly, in exchange for clean needle syringes.
Shelby Porter, the public health program representative from the Tillamook County Health Department said, “We're excited to expand to Hebo, we’ve been trying to get these services to south county for a little while now and finally were able to find a good location.”
According to Porter, in Wheeler last week they were able to take in 5,500 dirty syringes off the streets putting the total at 31,320 syringe exchanges since the start of this program in Tillamook County.
The NRFPD Fire Chief, Jim Oeder, said the department was approached and asked to help with the program, they were looking to find an easy-to-access site in south county.
Tillamook County Public Health, with support from OHA, Clatsop County and Columbia Pacific Coordinate Care Organization, Tillamook County began their harm reduction and syringe services program in Tillamook in April 2021. According to the agreement, the goals of the needle exchange program are to reduce incidence of transmission of blood-borne infections through substance use, to provide free access to needles/ syringes and safe disposal of used needles/syringes, and to raise awareness about the risk of drug overdoses and associated fatalities.
Upon the approval of this agreement in the meeting Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said, “I support this, I think this concept oftentimes can be misunderstood by the community but it is exactly as it reads, harm reduction.”
The Tillamook health department’s harm reduction strategy is aimed at reducing negative consequences (i.e., negative health outcomes) associated with drug use and along with the needle syringe 1:1 exchange, they will be offering community resource information based upon need and recovery information when one is ready to take the step. They also offer wound care supplies, prevention kits, Naloxone/ Narcan kits and training, resources and more.
“Recently, we have seen an increase in overdoses in our response area and if they are able to reach out to people struggling, provide education and give them a way to receive help, that’s all the better,” said Oeder, “Some of these people have hit rock bottom, we’ve seen in the past that if they get the right kind of help they can make big changes in their life.”
This program was approved to be held one day per month with a May 11th start date for the south county location, proper disposition of used needles along with bilingual English/Spanish literature will be provided.
According to the Tillamook County Public Health Department website, these services are bring provided anonymously and currently are being held 11a.m. to 1p.m. the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month at the Ivy Wellness Center (1105 Ivy Ave) in Tillamook and the 4th Wednesday of each month in Wheeler at the North County Food Bank (278 Rowe St Upper Parking Lot).
“Oftentimes this is the only time these people interact with any type of healthcare professional,” said Porter, “We see them at these events and we’re building a relationship, making connections with them to eventually get them thinking about the recovery process.”
Some of the public health principles of harm reduction include; accepting that drug use is part of our world and choosing to work to minimize its harmful effects on the people using drugs, rather than ignore or condemn those individuals, understanding that drug use and behavior change are complex and multifaceted, recognizing that the realities of poverty, class, racism, social isolation, past trauma, sex-based discrimination and other social inequities affect both people’s vulnerability to and capacity for dealing with drug-related harm, does not attempt to minimize or ignore the real or tragic harm and dangers associated with licit and illicit drug use.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.