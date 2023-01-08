City of Manzanita

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Manzanita’s city government spent much of 2022 soliciting public feedback on various issues, chief among them the development of a new city hall, for which planning will proceed in 2023.

City staff also continued to work on achieving three goals set forth by city council to move the city forward.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted: