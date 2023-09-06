Garibaldi City Hall

Garibaldi's City Hall, library and fire station.

 Photo by Will Chappell

Garibaldi interim City Manager John Schempf and Mayor Pro Tem Katie Findling began their respective tenures at the city last week and both said bringing city finances up to date would be their top priority.

Schempf said that while he is only the interim city manager, he hopes to keep the city moving forward by capitalizing on the positivity of Garibaldians.

