Garibaldi interim City Manager John Schempf and Mayor Pro Tem Katie Findling began their respective tenures at the city last week and both said bringing city finances up to date would be their top priority.
Schempf said that while he is only the interim city manager, he hopes to keep the city moving forward by capitalizing on the positivity of Garibaldians.
“I’m enjoying the fact that people really like their city and want to have it continue,” Schempf said. “I find that invigorating, so I’m hopeful.”
Mayor Hall recalled
Schempf comes into the job at a difficult moment for Garibaldi, with the recent resignation of Mayor Tim Hall following a recall campaign that gathered enough votes to force an election.
The recall began in mid-August, initiated by a group of citizens led by local real estate agent Valerie Schumann that included former Mayor Judy Riggs and ex-City Councilors Laurie Wandell and Gaylord “Whitey” Forsman.
In a letter to the editor, the group complained about what they perceived as Hall’s pattern of pointing “accusations and blame” at members of the group for the city’s financial turmoil and his opposition to an apartment building being developed by group member Paul Daniels.
The recall petition was delivered to city hall on Friday, August 25, with 134 signatures, of which 120 were validated, triggering a five-day window for Hall to resign or face a recall election, at a cost of $10,000 to the city.
Hall resigned, announcing his decision in a letter to the Headlight Herald, in which he said that he felt the decision was in the best interest of the city and he wanted to spare Garibaldi “further ugliness and mudslinging.” Upon Hall’s resignation taking effect on August 28, City Council President Katie Findling assumed the mayoralty on a pro tem basis and will serve the remainder of the current term through December 31, 2024.
Following the controversy that engulfed the end of Hall’s tenure, Findling said that she plans to promote an atmosphere of respect to help foster stability while the city regains its footing.
“Moving forward I’d like to find a way for everybody to at least, not even get along, but at least have mutual respect and give each other grace,” Findling said. “If you can just stay positive and productive, you can get a lot done.”
Findling also thanked Hall for his service to Garibaldi over the past four plus years as councilor and mayor.
Incomplete audits
Findling and Schempf face a long to-do list in their new roles, as Garibaldi has been in the midst of an ongoing financial crisis caused by financial audits left incomplete starting in 2018. The lack of audits has not only caused uncertainty surrounding the city’s financial situation, but severely hampered its ability to qualify for government grants, constraining its ability to finance projects.
Schempf said that the audits for fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020 have now been completed and accepted, while work remains to be done on fiscal years 2021, 2022 and 2023, which concluded at the end of June.
Findling and Councilor Linda Bade are continuing to volunteer their time to help the city prepare financial documents from those years for the audit process. Findling said that they hope to have the paperwork for 2021 prepared by December and, if all goes to plan, all audits would be completed by the end of 2024.
New councilor sought
The other top priority both Schempf and Findling emphasized was finding a city councilor to fill the seat left empty by Findling’s ascension to the mayoralty. The city began accepting applications for the position on August 28, and will continue to do so through September 11.
The council will then review the submitted letters of interest and resumés at their regular meeting on the same day before selecting a candidate to serve until the end of 2024.
Water upgrades and fire district merger
Other priorities that both Schempf and Findling identified in the medium-term future were water system projects and shepherding the ongoing merger of Garibaldi’s Fire Department with the Garibaldi Rural Fire Protection District and the Bay City Fire Department.
The most pressing water system need, according to both, is addressing the presence of high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the city’s water supply. PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have contaminated many drinking water supplies across the country and may cause health problems for humans and animals. A study in early 2022 showed that Garibaldi’s water supply contained three times the environmental protection agency’s recommended level of PFAS.
Addressing the problem will likely require the construction of a new water treatment plant, but there are federal grants that will pay for the work. Luckily for Garibaldi, those grants have less stringent audit requirements than do many others and the city should be able to meet them, according to Findling.
The other large project on the city’s horizon is the hoped-for merger of its fire department with that of Bay City and the Garibaldi Rural Fire Protection District. Talks have been taking place between officials from the respective cities and firefighting entities about consolidating the various groups to improve service to the public.
A merger would require voter approval, which Findling said the groups hopes to secure in May or November 2024.
Future plans
While Schempf and Findling are both serving in temporary capacities, each hopes to remain in their role on a long-term basis.
Schempf applied for the full-time city manager position at the same time that he submitted his application for the interim position, and said he hopes to continue to serve Garibaldi.
“I’m not here just to keep the seat warm, I feel that I have a lot to do because time marches on,” Schempf said. “I’m going to try to treat it like I’m going to be here a long time and work toward those goals.”
Findling said she had planned to run for mayor in the 2024 election prior to Hall’s resignation and still plans to do so because she enjoys serving the city.
“Honestly, I love serving in Garibaldi. I was definitely raised with a culture of service,” Findling said. “It’s just been four generations of trying to give back so I’d like to think that sets me up with the right mindset going into it.”
