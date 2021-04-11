The City of Tillamook continues to make repairs to the sewer collection system for the benefit of the health and safety of the community. Their work has identified that some sewer lateral pipes from homes and residences are old and leaky. These leaks allow sewage to flow into the ground and also allow groundwater to flow into the sewer collection system. Treating groundwater at the Wastewater Treatment Plant is expensive.
Not many of us think about what happens after you flush your toilet, until your sewer lateral line does not work and sewage backs up into your house. One opportunity to inspect sewer laterals is during property transactions, when many elements of the property are already being inspected. The repair or replacement of defective laterals is often times quite costly and something homeowners should be aware. Many cities across the United States require sewer laterals to be inspected during property transactions. To optimize this opportunity, The Tillamook City Council recently passed Ordinance 122021.
Ordinance 122120 requires that prior to the close of escrow upon a sale or other transfer of the house, building, property or other structure served or, if there is not escrow, prior to recording a deed or other document transferring title to the house, building, property or other structured served. A transfer of ownership between family members does not require testing if reassessment of the value of the property by Tillamook County is not required. It also requires the lateral to be in proper working condition at the time.
Once city staff reviews the testing results and all conditions are met to the city’s standard, the city will issue the property owner a Certificate of Compliance. This Certificate of Compliance states the building sewer lateral serving the property is properly equipped, structurally sound and meets the service conditions of the city. Residential users will not require testing for a 10 year period and commercial users will not require testing for a seven-year period from the date of issuance unless the city has reason to believe the sewer lateral may have become defective since issuance of the Certificate of Compliance.
Currently, commercial and industrial users are required to have a Certificate of Compliance on record with the city.
There are several local plumbers and contractors that are able to inspect sewer laterals to meet the city standards. To obtain a copy of Ordinance 122021, go to the link below. https://tillamookor.gov/ordinance-ord-122120-amending-sewer-regulations/
