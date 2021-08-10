Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad announces the arrival of a new railcar to their fleet. The Neahkahnie, an 80-foot-long Table/Bar car which can seat 44 people, arrived in Garibaldi Saturday, Aug. 7.
This lovely addition to the OCSR passenger cars was originally built in 1911 by the Pullman Standard Company as a passenger car and was recently acquired from the Mount Hood Railroad who converted it into a Table/Bar car. The Neahkahnie was purchased along with a car known as the Katharine, built in 1910 by the Pullman Standard Company and will be restored and renovated to match the Neahkahnie. Both cars operated on the Oregon Short Line Railroad which traveled throughout Oregon, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, and Montana.
Acquisition of the Neahkahnie and Katharine cars was made possible in cooperation with Oregon Coast Bank.
