Tillamook County Public Works has contracted construction of a new bridge to replace the existing wood bridge along Curl Road. The new bridge is now open to traffic without a load limit.
The contractor will be onsite completing some minor work for the next few weeks.
Tillamook County would like to thank you for your patience and cooperation during this process.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project, contact the Public Works Department at 503-842-3419.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.