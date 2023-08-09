More than a century ago, a real estate developer traveling through Tillamook County hatched a plan to build a world-class beach resort on the spit between Tillamook Bay and the Pacific Ocean. Poor timing, access challenges, financial crises and, ultimately, erosion caused by hydrological ignorance ended up dooming Bayocean, which was nothing more than a memory just over 50 years after its founding.
After discovering the story in the mid-2010s, author and historian Jerry Sutherland became fascinated with the story of the town and set off on a nearly-decade long quest to tell its story. That journey culminated in the publishing of “Bayocean: Atlantis of Oregon” earlier this year, in which Sutherland recounts the saga of the rise and fall of the now-buried town.
“I’ve answered all the questions I can find any answers to and there are no more left to look for,” Sutherland recently told the Herald while traversing the former townsite, now a county park.
Bayocean sprung from the imagination of T. Irving Potter, the son of a successful Portland real estate developer, during a 1906 trip to Tillamook County when he came across the spit. Deciding its commanding views of the ocean and bay would make a prime location for a beach resort, Potter convinced his father to purchase the land and begin work on the resort.
The Potters also spun up a massive marketing campaign to sell parcels at the resort to families from across the country. Sutherland said that their massive advertising campaign was one of, if not the first time that the Oregon coast received national attention.
Unfortunately for the Potters, access to Tillamook County and Bayocean in the early 1900s was extremely limited, with the Pacific Railway and Navigation Company's railroad delayed by a financial crisis until the early 1910s and the Wilson River Highway not completed until 1941.
While the Potters managed to build a large natatorium and some resort facilities at Bayocean, by 1918 the resort had entered receivership and by 1926 had reverted to local control.
After the resort’s failure, Bayocean persisted as a small community, offering cheap housing to locals and affordable vacations to visitors.
But the foundation for the town’s ultimate demise had already been laid with the construction of the jetty on the north side of the entrance to Tillamook Bay in the 1910s. Although unknown at the time, the financially motivated decision to only build a single jetty had caused an alteration in sediment flows that would ultimately doom Bayocean.
As the jetty disrupted the natural return of sand to the spit on which Bayocean was situated, erosion began to eat away at the town, forcing residents to relocate their houses or watch them fall into the sea. The spit was breached by water at multiple locations and when one of those washes became permanent at the south end of the spit in the early 1952, the final exodus from Bayocean began, with the last resident departing by 1955. Its remains were buried under ten feet of sand by the Army Corps of Engineers as they worked to build a breakwater along the spit.
Sutherland, who had been coming to Tillamook for years to recreate, often at Bayocean County Park, had been unaware of the history on the spit until a visit to the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum in 2014.
“I was just astounded,” Sutherland said of his experience seeing pictures of the enormous natatorium and other resort facilities of which no trace was left.
Sutherland is a retired heating and air conditioning system designer and his interest in historical writing was sparked by a 2012 trip to the Oregon Historical Society to research Calvin Tibbets at his father’s request. Studying documents at the society led to Sutherland researching Tibbets at length and writing his first book “Calvin Tibbets: Oregon’s First Pioneer.”
After completing that book, Sutherland turned his focus to telling the story of Bayocean.
Sutherland studied the archives at the Pioneer Museum and tracked down the surviving residents of Bayocean, completing interviews with around a dozen people who had lived or vacationed there as children.
Finding the answers to his many questions about Bayocean was a time-consuming process for Sutherland, who said that each answered question tended to raise ten more, but he said he found all the answers he could.
Sutherland’s newest book traces the stories of Bayocean’s residents as they built homes and offers compelling insight into the causes of the town’s eventual failure.
When asked what drew him to the story of Bayocean, Sutherland said, “I just really empathize with the people that lost their homes.”
Today, an informational reader board stands on the trail along the bayside of the county park on the spit. There is also a marker at what used to be the center of town, on a small path off that main trail.
Sutherland will be speaking at the main branch of the Tillamook County Library on August 12 at 2 p.m.
