Bayocean Marker

This marker stands 10 feet above what was once the heart of the town of Bayocean.

 Will Chappell

More than a century ago, a real estate developer traveling through Tillamook County hatched a plan to build a world-class beach resort on the spit between Tillamook Bay and the Pacific Ocean. Poor timing, access challenges, financial crises and, ultimately, erosion caused by hydrological ignorance ended up dooming Bayocean, which was nothing more than a memory just over 50 years after its founding.

After discovering the story in the mid-2010s, author and historian Jerry Sutherland became fascinated with the story of the town and set off on a nearly-decade long quest to tell its story. That journey culminated in the publishing of “Bayocean: Atlantis of Oregon” earlier this year, in which Sutherland recounts the saga of the rise and fall of the now-buried town.

