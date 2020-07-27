Emergency business grants are available for a limited time through the Economic Development Council of Tillamook County (EDCTC) to aid small businesses and some nonprofits in Tillamook County; information on who is eligible is located at www.edctc.com.
There are a number of qualifications, including that the applicants cannot have received the Cares Act funding such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) or other CARES Act funding. See qualifications for eligibility at www.edctc.com.
EDCTC is receiving $110,000 from the State of Oregon through Columbia Pacific Economic Development District (Col-Pac) to provide financial assistance to Tillamook County small businesses.
"This is the first round and we expect more funding will be coming in the future, for now we have $110,000 with a deadline to apply of Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 by the end of the day,” EDCTC Director Terre Cooper said. “These funds are only available to businesses with 25 or fewer employees”.
Grant funds are to be distributed by Aug. 31.
The State of Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Business Grant information and application is now available at www.edctc.com Applicants may apply by downloading and completing a PDF file and emailing it to edctc@tillamookbaycc.edu.
