Dynein intermediate chain structure

Dynein intermediate chain structure showing folded WD repeat domain in the center (blue) and disordered N-terminal domain (orange). Illustrated on the left are multiple models of open and closed structures of the disordered domain (grey) bound to light chains (yellow, red and orange blobs). Image provided by Elisar Barbar, OSU College of Science.

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon State University scientists have taken a key step toward better understanding neurodegenerative diseases by using a suite of biophysical techniques to learn more about a motor protein whose malfunction is associated with many disorders.

The study, published in the journal eLife, represents important progress toward improved care for the millions of people around the world affected by conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted: