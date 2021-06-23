Netarts Oceanside Fire District was alerted by Tillamook 911 Dispatch Center at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, a reported house on fire in the 4900 block of Netarts Hwy West. An off duty Netarts firefighter on his way to work was passing the residence as the alert was being sent out and stopped at the home to make an initial assessment.
According to the fire district, the firefighter found a single family dwelling with a moderate amount of smoke showing and saw movement inside. The firefighter entered the home to find a woman trying to throw water on the fire. The firefighter started ushering the woman out, but she had numerous dogs still inside the home with her that needed to be found.
“The occupant was assisted out of the home to a safe area and the firefighter went back in three times to remove four dogs to safety,” said James McCamman, division chief of operations & training. At this time, Chief Tim Carpenter arrived and took command and the firefighter then went to the fire station a quarter mile away to be sure of apparatus staffing.”
The engine arrived and directed hose lines into the home to extinguish the fire and set up fans for ventilation, McCamman added. Tillamook Fire District arrived and provided manpower to assist with overhaul and investigation. Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control while crews worked to extinguish the fire.
According to the investigation, an overloaded electrical outlet started the fire. Chief Carpenter wants to remind people that overloaded circuits are a leading cause of home fires and that homeowners should limit extension cord and gang plugs on residential outlets.
