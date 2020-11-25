With the new Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance the Oregon Department of Education released on Oct. 30, allowing more school districts and counties to return to in-person learning, some schools in Tillamook County have made plans of implementing a hybrid model or full onsite learning. Nestucca Valley School District plans to continue comprehensive distance learning through the second quarter.
The school district is committed to comprehensive distance learning through the second nine-week period, Superintendent Misty Wharton stated in a community letter on Nov. 16.
“While this is no one’s preferred method, it will be the most consistent and safe method available through these next two months,” Wharton wrote.
Wharton stated that their leadership team is working with the new guidance to prepare staff, school buildings and families for a transition to a hybrid model. A survey was issued to all families on Nov. 4. The survey seeks to clarify whether parents are choosing to enroll their children in an in-person hybrid model or all comprehensive distance learning model.
Wharton stated that the school district has had three students confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks. These students are all in different grades.
A few internet towers were recently put up in Beaver, Pacific City, and up the Nestucca River, according to the letter. The school district has been working with the county to develop better internet connectivity.
Tillamook School District hopes to start a phase in for a hybrid model for students K-6 beginning Dec. 9, the start of their second trimester, while Neah-Kah-Nie School District schools hope to implement plans of onsite or hybrid models on Jan. 11.
