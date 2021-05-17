Nestucca Valley School District Board of Directors discussed summer school and the upcoming school year during a board meeting Monday, May 10. Summer school will be six weeks long from July 6 through Aug. 12.
“We have done half days,” Superintendent Misty Wharton said. “This summer we are going to do full days.”
Wharton said the summer school would not be called ‘school’ but science workshops and labs and art workshops.
“We’ve partnered with Food Roots [and] the South County Emergency Volunteer Corps,” Wharton said. “Also Sitka Center for Art and Ecology will run the afternoon session, which is art, and they will bring in professional artists.”
The school district received more than $140,000 in a grant from Oregon Department of Education for the summer school, Wharton added.
“We’re going after a $120,000 federal grant for the 21st Century After School Programs,” Wharton said.
Wharton said Sitka Center is applying for a $50,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation.
“We’ve broken the six weeks into two-week sessions,” Wharton said of trying to be flexible in scheduling for the teachers. “They can take a two-week session and then get a break.”
The school district will also employ high school students as camp leaders, Wharton added. These students will receive an income.
The major hurdle for the next school year is transportation. The school district is looking at unique ways to offer a staggered transportation schedule in order to have all students in the classroom all day.
“We’ll still wear masks,” Wharton said. “We’ll still have to keep our distance and washing our hands, all those things.”
Wharton said the school district will not be offering an online version next school year as schools would offer in-class instruction. The school district has partnered with Tillamook School District, who is launching a virtual academy. Any student who wishes to continue virtual learning can do so through this program.
