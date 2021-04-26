Nestucca Valley School District is weeks away from finishing construction on its new K-8 campus, located at the school district office and elementary school site. In 2018, voters in the South Tillamook County Nestucca Valley School District approved a $25.7 million General Obligation Bond. The bond was passed with the premise of the seventh and eighth graders being moved from the junior senior high school down to a K-8 campus. The school district also received an Oregon Capital Improvement Grant of $4 million in May 2018.
Superintendent Misty Wharton said renovations have been made on the existing buildings. The completion was originally slated for August.
The bond includes constructing an addition to the elementary facilities to increase capacity for the K-8 campus. The construction of the K-8 campus includes a new cafeteria, commons, classrooms, regulation-size gymnasium, parking, playground and other improvements. The facilities may serve as an emergency shelter for area residents in the case of a natural disaster. The bond also includes renovating the existing elementary facilities plumbing, electrical, windows and more.
Construction began in the spring of 2019 after almost a full calendar year in the planning process, Wharton said.
“We’ve added 6-8th grade classrooms, two career technical education labs, a new special education suite, a new double gymnasium, updated and completely renovated the water system, all new safety and security measures, plumbing, electrical, all new in the existing school,” Wharton said.
Wharton said the existing school was torn down to the studs and built back up. The school was also moved from a boiler system to a heat pump and cooling system. All classrooms have new furniture.
“Basically the bones of our existing school that was built in the 1950s, the structure itself was great,” Wharton said. “It was all the other stuff that needed to be updated.”
Now that the major updates are complete, finishing touches are being made, including sanding and finishing the new gymnasium floor and waiting on lights for the commons. Landscape is also starting to take shape.
“We’re on budget, ahead of schedule and thankfully, we’ll have enough money left that we’ve started to plan for a new shop facility at the high school, which will have a welding shop, a wood shop, and basically what’s called wet sciences or agricultural sciences,” Wharton said.
Wharton said another project this summer includes a PE/recess field behind the K-8 building. This will include a soccer field and a softball diamond.
“It’s a facility that our community will be able to live and grow in for years and years,” Wharton said. “Thank you, voters.”
