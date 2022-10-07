Nestucca K8 building expansion wins awards

Nestucca K8 Building is not only a place for education, but a gathering point for the community in case of emergencies.
Back in 2016, Nestucca Valley School District began conceptualizing the renovation and expansion of the original 1950s era building.
“Going through the planning system,” Nestucca Valley School District Superintendent Misty Wharton said, “the whole community was concerned about the emergency preparedness of a facility to go if there’s a tsunami.
Using bond funds, state grants, and seismic retrofit grants, the school district actively began the nearly $26 million construction project in 2019 and completed in 2021. The expansion and renovation added 45,500 square feet to the existing building, additional classrooms, a double gymnasium, back-up generators for power, and a 60,000-gallon underground water storage for firefighter usage.
For the project, the Nestucca Valley School District and their general contractor, O
Brien & Company, have received the Daily Journal of Commerce Primary Education-Small First Place Award.
“Of the 290 projects that were nominated, ours was selected,” Wharton said. “It’s the first time that this award has been given out of the I-5 corridor. We have become the protype for rural schools in Oregon and Washington because of all the self-sufficient aspects.”
The project was also awarded the Trimble Viewpoint “Most Outstanding Project”.
Viewpoint is a Trimble company that is a best-in-class nationwide construction industry project management software platform utilized by many of the ENR top 500 firms.
“The Board of Directors and staff thanks our community for their support in this long, successful process of updating facilities for our kids in the community,” Wharton said. “We now see it being used the way that it was designed to be used.”
