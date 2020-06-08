Nestucca High School held their senior commencement on Friday, June 5, at Cape Kiwanda. The event was livestreamed through a link on the school district’s website, as only graduates and their immediate family were allowed to attend the ceremony due to social distancing guidelines.
Superintendent Misty Wharton said in her message that the graduating class remains successful through the pandemic. She knows this is now how the class envisioned their senior year.
“One single person can have a huge impact on the world so please don’t underestimate your impact,” Wharton said. “When you go out in that world and live your truth, and your reality, always remember that other people’s truths and reality is different, but there’s enough room in the world to accept all of that.”
Wharton said the group is fun and have always practiced acceptance, always being welcoming and accepting of others.
“I’m proud of you,” Wharton said. “You’re going to be the only class that graduates at the Pacific Ocean with Haystack Rock in the background.”
A senior slideshow presentation showed various photos of seniors, as well as the parade procession that took place May 15. The Class of 2020 had driven down Hwy 101 with various members of the community standing outside their homes and in town cheering the students on.
Veronica Chavarin, class president and valedictorian, spoke about Black Lives Matter in her class welcome. She thanked Susan Smith for helping set up the graduation, as well as the people in the parking lot and those listening at home.
Salutatorian Olivia Leslie thanked the teachers at Nestucca High School for preparing the class for what’s to come. She said the class missed having those last few months in class with students and teachers and that the class is composed of some of the best individuals she could have grown up with.
“I find it bizarre that in minutes, we will all walk across this stage and receive our diplomas,” Leslie said. “Attending graduations over the years and watching the upperclassmen graduate, I always though it would never be us, but here we are despite a worldwide pandemic.”
Valedictorian Ben Hurliman said the class being there to graduate was a huge blessing. He said these 12 years have been a good time and he is excited to see what the class of 2020 can do.
Valedictorian Mitchell Richwine said even though senior year was cut short, lifelong memories were made.
Guest Speaker Ron Smith said this is not the way he wanted to end his teaching career. He thanked the principal and superintendent for working to make the graduation happen.
Principal Ken Richwine presented the class of 2020. 39 students graduated in the class of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.