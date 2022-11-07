The Nestucca Bobcats football team fell just short against the Umatilla Vikings on Saturday in the first round of the playoffs, losing 24-23 and ending their season.
Umatilla’s aggressive extra point strategy paid dividends and, in the end, gave the Vikings the one-point win to advance in the playoffs.
The game started off rocky for the Bobcats when Umatilla’s do-everything quarterback Kaden Salamanca broke a 51-yard run for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. The Vikings elected to go for two, with Salamanca converting, giving them the early 8-0 edge.
Nestucca’s offense promptly responded on their first drive, with a long march down the field culminating in a receiving touchdown by Bronson Gaine. The Bobcats converted their own two-point attempt to knot the game at eight.
On the next possession, it looked like the Bobcats had calmed their early nerves when they held the Vikings to no gain on three consecutive plays.
Nestucca blocked the ensuing punt attempt and Bryson Morgan converted a twelve-yard rush into a touchdown on the first play of the next Bobcat possession.
The Bobcats elected to kick the extra point, putting them ahead 15-8, a decision that would cost them later in the game.
With the second quarter under way, Umatilla once again marched down the field behind Salamanca. Salamanca scored another rushing touchdown for the Vikings, and they again converted their two-point conversion attempt, putting them ahead 16-15.
Nestucca answered back on the next possession with a beautiful 45-yard touchdown reception from Cody Hagerty and two-point conversion putting the Bobcats up 23-16 early in the second quarter.
After that, the Bobcat offense went silent.
Nestucca’s two final drives of the first half failed to get going and ended in punts.
In the second half, the Bobcats advanced to field goal range on their first drive before the Vikings blocked the field goal attempt.
After the blocked kick, Umatilla orchestrated a long drive down the field, with Salamanca once again setting the tempo. He rushed for his third touchdown of the afternoon and converted on the two-point conversion, giving the Vikings the 24-23 advantage.
Nestucca threw an interception on their next possession, forced a turnover on downs by Umatilla, and traded three and outs to set up the deciding drive of the game with three minutes to play.
With possession of the ball near midfield, Nestucca elected to attack through the air on four consecutive plays, but each failed to find its target.
Umatilla then entered the victory formation, taking a knee to run out the clock.
They will face Oakland next Friday in the quarterfinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.