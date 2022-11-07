The Nestucca Bobcats football team fell just short against the Umatilla Vikings on Saturday in the first round of the playoffs, losing 24-23 and ending their season.

Umatilla’s aggressive extra point strategy paid dividends and, in the end, gave the Vikings the one-point win to advance in the playoffs.

