A Neskowin woman was arrested after authorities said she hit a utility pole while drunk driving.
At around 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash on North Slick Rock Creek Road in Otis. The driver of the vehicle reportedly said she had left the roadway and collided with a utility pole.
Law enforcement arrived at the crash scene less than 10 minutes later and investigated. They determined the 2013 Ford Fiesta was northbound, driven by Gabrielle Palumbo, 27, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the 900 block. Palumbo was not injured by the crash and was the only occupant of the vehicle.
A deputy allegedly observed signs of impairment and arrested Palumbo for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Her vehicle was impounded, and she was taken to the Lincoln County Jail, where she provided a blood alcohol content sample of .22 percent – nearly three times the legal limit.
Palumbo was held on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Her bail was set at $30,000.
