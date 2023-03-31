On East Beaver Creek Road in Cloverdale, a dispute between neighbors over excess tires, an illegal road approach and property access required intervention by the county government, incurring a five-figure bill and prompting threats of litigation.
Scott Hunter, who lives with his mother at a property she owns on the road, ran afoul of his neighbors when he tried to reuse tires in several ways and installed an unpermitted road approach, all of which has now been removed by the county at a cost of more than $20,000.
“It’s just a feud because of the neighbor, he wants that piece of land,” Hunter said, “he’s been harassing my mom for years over it.”
Hunter’s mother Judith DeBrey has owned the picturesque 5.5-acre piece of property in south Tillamook County since 1981. The property is bisected by East Beaver Creek, with the 4 acres on which DeBrey’s house and Hunter’s trailer sit lying across the creek from the road, only accessible by a long, shared, dirt driveway.
Hunter said that he has always been interested in building something on the 1.5-acre piece of the property that abuts the road across the creek from his mother’s house. In earlier years he had envisioned building a house, but more recently had set his sights on building a barn or workshop.
The problem for Hunter is that the 1.5-acre parcel had no road approach and sits at the bottom of a steep bank below the roadway, making access difficult.
When road crews were installing a bridge on East Beaver Creek Road in 2019, Hunter asked if they could give him the material from the old bridge to build a driveway for his property. Although that debris was spoken for, they agreed to give him the material from a similar project the next year and work began on the road approach in 2020. Hunter did not have the permit required by the county to build the road approach and said that he was unaware of the need for such a permit.
Hunter says that the contracted road crew stopped installing his driveway about halfway through the work and instead used the rest of the material to build a driveway for his neighbor.
His neighbor, Jim Mahannah, has been the source of much consternation for Hunter since he purchased a property neighboring Hunter’s on East Beaver Creek Road in the late 2010s.
Prior to the aborted construction of the road approach, Mahannah and Hunter had butted heads over the property access and Hunter’s use of tires on his property.
In September 2018, Hunter accessed his road-adjacent parcel through Mahannah’s property, believing that he had an easement to do so. While doing some work on the property, Hunter said that Mahannah called the sheriff and posted no-trespassing signs facing his property. Hunter waited for the sheriff’s deputy who responded to depart and claims that Mahannah’s wife gave him permission to leave via their property.
However, a week later Hunter received a ticket for criminal trespass in the mail, which he eventually pleaded down to a misdemeanor, receiving 24 months on bench probation.
In January of the next year, Mahannah sent pictures of tire tracks on his property to the district attorney, claiming that Hunter had again trespassed on his property. The district attorney issued an arrest warrant for Hunter, who was picked up by the police.
Hunter says that his attorney noticed that the pictures had apparently been taken in the summer or fall, noting vegetation and leaves on trees. The attorney pointed this fact out to the district attorney, but Hunter remained in jail for a week before being released.
“I lost my job, I lost my place of residency,” Hunter said. “Right from that point on things just started falling apart.”
Before the trespassing confrontation, Hunter had drawn Mahannah and other neighbors’ ire when he purchased more than 200 used tires, some of which he began using for a retaining wall for a future driveway, in 2018 or 2019.
One of the neighbors complained to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, which sent Hunter a warning letter with opportunity to correct for the excess tires in 2019. Oregon Law requires a permit for storage of more than 100 waste tires on a property, which Hunter had not obtained.
Hunter argues that his reuse of the tires should have exempted him from the limit as they were no longer “waste,” but DEQ requires a beneficial use application to reuse waste tires, which Hunter also had not obtained.
After receiving the letter, Hunter removed the tires from the the retaining wall and erected them as a four-tire-high fence on his shared property line with Mahannah.
Mahannah, who could not be reached for comment for this article, said at a December 2022 meeting that he had complained to county officials and law enforcement repeatedly since the fence was installed.
Tillamook County’s Solid Waste Program Manager David McCall, who declined to comment for this story citing Hunter’s threats of litigation, said at the same meeting that his department had been working on the issue since 2020, visiting the property numerous times.
One of those visits occurred with a DEQ inspector present on May 12, 2022, leading to a pre-enforcement warning being issued by DEQ last July.
In written responses to questions from the Headlight Herald, DEQ officials said that tires could leach chemical contaminants into the air, ground or water as they decay over time, posing a potential threat to human health and the environment.
Hunter maintains that his tire fence was not dangerous but cited no evidence to support his claims, admitting that his research into the matter had yielded conflicting information.
Following the DEQ complaint and further admonitions from county officials, Hunter reduced his tire wall heigh from four tires to three last summer but kept the extra tires on the property.
By December, McCall had become convinced that intervention from the board of county commissioners was necessary, and had a hearing scheduled to determine if there was a violation at the property.
At the December 22 commissioners’ meeting, Mahannah and another neighbor both commented in support of the violation, while Hunter appeared to defend his actions to commissioners.
The commissioners quickly agreed that the unpermitted road approach needed to be removed and then began a longer discussion about the tire issue. They all agreed that Hunter needed to remove many of the tires, which they agreed were unsightly, but were unsure what number they should allow to remain.
Hunter interjected that he had five vehicles and six trailers on the property, several of which he owned multiple sets of tires for and asked for that to be accounted for in the allowance.
Eventually, the commissioners decided that Hunter was in violation and needed to remove all the tires that were not associated with a vehicle, as well as the illegal road approach, in thirty days. If he did not, as allowed by county ordinance, a county crew would be dispatched to remove the solid waste and the road approach, at the property owner’s expense.
After that meeting, the county’s public works department had Don Averill Recycling Inc. deliver a county-owned dumpster to the property, which Hunter filled with tires. By the time McCall visited the property in late January, he was pleased with the progress and was prepared to recommend an extension of the deadline for removal to the commissioners.
But when he returned a week later, prior to the commissioners’ February 1 meeting at which the extension was on the agenda, he found that the dumpster had not been emptied.
At the February 1 meeting, McCall told commissioners he worried Hunter was not going to complete the ordered removals and that the situation could make other residents believe they could violate county ordinances with impunity. McCall did not change his recommended extension but said that he was less enthusiastic about it.
Hunter was not present at the meeting, but later told the Herald that he had been overwhelmed by the weather and unable to coordinate the tire removal with Averill’s.
After hearing McCall’s update, commissioners decided to issue the extension, but to require weekly checkpoints, set by McCall, be met, or the extension would be subject to revocation.
“We cannot continue to let this go,” Commissioner David Yamamoto said, “this has gone on long enough.”
The situation on East Beaver Creek Road did not progress and on February 21 a work crew was dispatched to remove the tires and road approach.
The crew arrived to find Hunter upset at their presence, demanding to see a court order and asking that they halt work, citing his intent to sue the contractor who had installed the approach.
Hunter said that after agreeing to remove the materials in December he had reflected further and come to believe the contractor should not have installed the approach without seeing a permit. He said that he plans to sue the actions to pay for the costs incurred by the ensuing removal and is looking for an attorney to represent him.
Nonetheless, a sheriff’s deputy who had been dispatched with the work crew to ensure the commissioner’s order was carried out told Hunter to return to his trailer and let the work progress.
Work continued, employing a backhoe and excavator and up to four county employees at a time, and was completed, after a weather delay, on March 2.
Hunter says that the work crew removed tires that were associated with his vehicles that had been stored against the road bank on the property as well as a tent with building supplies, exceeding the commissioners’ December order.
Tillamook’s County Attorney William Sargent declined to comment on the situation but said that the matter would be addressed at the commissioners meeting on April 26.
Sargent released a public works report detailing the work carried out by the county and showing that $20,026.04 had been spent on the removal efforts.
