East Beaver Creek Work

A county crew working to remove material from the property in February.

On East Beaver Creek Road in Cloverdale, a dispute between neighbors over excess tires, an illegal road approach and property access required intervention by the county government, incurring a five-figure bill and prompting threats of litigation.

Scott Hunter, who lives with his mother at a property she owns on the road, ran afoul of his neighbors when he tried to reuse tires in several ways and installed an unpermitted road approach, all of which has now been removed by the county at a cost of more than $20,000.

East Beaver Creek After

The property after the road approach and tires had been removed in mid-February.
