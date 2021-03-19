The Nehalem Valley Historical Society (NVHS) will reopen its museum Saturday, March 20. Normal operating hours on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. return with new exhibits mounted on the walls. The presentations include presentations about our indigenous people, our homesteader families and the development of Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler. The panels are filled with depictions of the lower Nehalem Valley starting at the turn of the twentieth century with explanatory text that brings you up to the current day in our Tri-Village area.
The new exhibits are the result of a grant from a generous benefactor and three years of planning and preparation. Members decided on a chronological theme for the presentation and, then, important topics to cover as you tour the facility. Individual members prepared assigned topics with the assistance and editorial input of Mark Beach. Our reopening happens to coincide with the release of Mark’s book Manzanita, Nehalem & Wheeler recently released through Arcadia publishing and available at local stores such as Cloud & Leaf, The T-Spot, Manzanita News and Espresso and, in Nehalem, Wild Coast Goods.
Tom Campbell, president of NVHS, said, “We have a number of volunteers that have received vaccinations and they really wanted to get the facility open again. Of course, we will require masks, keep the number of guests down at any given time and ask them to observe social distancing while in the building. Its exciting to see the fruits of our work, even through the past year.”
If you can’t make it on Saturdays, you can get a tour by appointment by emailing info@nehalemvalleyhistory.org.
