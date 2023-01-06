Nehalem’s city staff focused on upgrading water services in the city in 2022 and will continue to do so in 2023.
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 1:13 am
Nehalem’s city staff focused on upgrading water services in the city in 2022 and will continue to do so in 2023.
The city’s elected officials are also set to finalize updates to several of the city’s development plans.
Public works completed installation of a roof over a raw water settling basin in 2022 and expects to put a roof over another basin by July. The roofs will extend the lifespan of the reservoirs’ floating covers by reducing the number of debris that fall on to them.
Engineering and design will also take place in 2023 for a raw water transmission main to carry water from Anderson creek to the water treatment plant.
Design for the project will cost $400,000 with funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act. City Manager Melissa Thompson-Kiefer said the bidding process for engineering and design will begin in January.
Anderson Creek is Nehalem’s secondary water supply with Bob’s Creek serving as the primary.
The new project will upgrade transmission capabilities from Anderson Creek and improve service in periods of peak demand in late summer and early fall.
Thompson-Kiefer said that she expects the project will be completed by June 2024.
The city government completed a water rate study in July of 2022 and began offering online bill payment options in August.
A new sidewalk will be installed by the elementary school on Eighth Street between B and C streets next summer. The Oregon Department of Transportation’s small city allotment grant will pay for the $247,000 project.
Elected officials will also move forward with the final adoption of two updates to city plans.
A new transportation system plan (TSP) will come before the planning commission in January before going to the city council in February for final approval.
The new TSP has been in development in coordination with Manzanita and Wheeler and will address the three cities’ combined needs.
The planning commission has also been working on an update to the development code, which Thompson-Kiefer expects to be finished by June.
Thompson-Kiefer also said that the city’s government needs to start planning for construction of a new public works building.
The existing building has cracks in the structure and needs to be replaced by a new facility.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
