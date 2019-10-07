Dixi Esplin, Nehalem, OR., is one of two recipients of the 2019 Youth Scholarship Program, sponsored by the Hoof Trimmers Association, Inc.
Dixi is the daughter of Sandra and John Esplin. John operates a cattle hoof trimming business in Nehalem. The scholarship was established to help the children of long-standing active members of the association as they continue their secondary education. The award is $1,000 scholarship for outstanding students, based largely on leadership, work experience, essay contribution and scholastic ability.
“My father’s work on treating cows has inspired the path of my desired education and career,” Dixi said in a press release.
Dixi is attending Brigham Young University to pursue a career as a physician’s assistant.
Hoof Trimmers Association, Inc. is an international organization of over 500 dairy industry professionals from more than a dozen countries interested in hoof care. This is the only organization of its kind in the world of providing hoof trimmers and the dairy industry with educational and networking resources to improve hoof health.
