Native plants are beautiful and needed by pollinators to thrive. Nehalem Bay Garden Club (NBGC) is dedicated to supporting garden learning and enhancing the connection between plants and our ecosystem.
NBGC “adopted” beautification and re-landscaping the front of the Post Office in Nehalem as a service club project. Over the past several months, NBGC has been working tirelessly starting with removal of old overgrown shrubs and some very “healthy” blackberries and weeds. Thanks to a generous donation by Jiffy Construction, the heavy lifting was done by mechanical removal and garden club members did the finer work with shovels and sweat equity. Once the beds were cleaned up, the real gardening fun was ready to begin.
March 25th, under a cloak of snow clouds and a cold frosty morning, several intrepid gardeners bundled up and began the rebuilding process. The design focused on Native Plants that attract pollinators. Snowberries, Huckleberries, Oregon Grape, Coast Daisies, Lupine, Sea Thrift, Manzanita, Yarrow and Sword Ferns were added to the existing plantings of Rhododendrons, Azalea, and Roses. Many of the plants were purchased from Hope Stanton’s Aldervale Native Plants a local nursery specializing in native plants: https:// aldervale.net/
Project Manager and Club Secretary, Kelley Roy was thrilled with the outcome “The Club members really pulled together to get this project done. It will be fun to watch as the plants grow and flower through the seasons and attract the precious pollinators of our area.”
Nehalem Bay Garden Club funds projects and non-profit related groups from the profits made at the annual Plant Sale. Each year, the club holds a sale on Mothers Day weekend. Mark your calendar for this year’s sale Saturday and Sunday, May 13th and 14th.
Nehalem Bay Garden Club has been in operation as a public service group for 76 years The club meets the 4th Tuesday of the month. All community members are welcome to join. Contact Constance Shimek Club President for more information at 503-368-4678, constance@nehalemtel.net
