A two-vehicle crash in Nehalem left one person injured and resulted in citations for both drivers.
The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 on U.S. Route 101 and 10th Street. It was called in by a Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue officer who happened upon the incident immediately afterwards. Fire officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, adding that the crash was pretty minor overall.
According to Oregon State Police, a blue Subaru Impreza was traveling northbound as a blue Honda Civic was turning southbound from a parking lot on the northside of the road. The Honda collided with the Subaru as it emerged from the parking lot into the northbound lane.
The Subaru driver, who was identified by police as 70-year-old Kathleen Sue Kelley of Garibaldi, was taken to the hospital. Her damaged car was towed by Scovel’s Towing, and she was cited for driving uninsured.
The Honda driver, who was identified by police as 67-year-old Kendall Wayne Scudder, was not reported as injured, though his car was damaged. He was cited for careless driving.
